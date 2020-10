Much of the region is dealing with a cloudy sky and some are seeing showers. But not everyone, yet. Rain will continue to move eastward which will give much of the region light to moderate rain.

Scattered showers will continue through the afternoon and a similar pattern will set up for Sunday. This isn't the remnants of Delta yet but it is with a warm front that is lifting northwards. If you're not dealing with rain, unfortunately there won't be much sunshine today either.