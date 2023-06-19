HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Hopefully you had the chance to enjoy this weekend’s warm sunshine, because the remainder of the week won’t look as bright.

Increasing clouds are expected for the day tomorrow with high temperatures pinned near 80°. A fresh ocean breeze occasionally gusting to 25+ mph will accompany the approaching rainfall. Fortunately, rainfall tomorrow shouldn’t move in until the evening and late night hours. As the front lifts into the region scattered showers will move in from the south and guide us into the overnight.

That’s when on and off showers will persist, and be heavy at times, all the way through the Wednesday morning commute. Rain on Wednesday may easy by lunch time as skies turn mostly cloudy. The ocean breeze will keep temperatures near 80° as the front stalls across the region. Unfortunately, this will keep showers alive in the forecast into Thursday, when on and off showers could be possible. Rain chances stay alive into the weekend, but no washouts are expected (as of now).

Tropically speaking, Tropical Storm Bret has developed in the south-central Atlantic. Not unusual to see development this time of year, but unusual to see it this deep into the Atlantic (typical for August and September when the waters are warmer).

The system is expected to track west into the Caribbean by the end of the week, in doing so, it is expected to strengthen into a hurricane. From there, the track is uncertain, but we’ll monitor it’s progress. Another area behind Bret is expected to see tropical development during the workweek, this potential system is expected to stay out to see, however.

Be sure to check back for forecast updates both tropically, and locally, as several changes are expected moving into this active pattern.

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro