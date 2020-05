If you have, or know of a 4th – 6th Grader at home, right now is their chance to learn about hurricanes directly from Meteorologists.

The National Hurricane Center’s forecasters will be hosting a webinar to 4th, 5th, and 6th graders to learn more about predicting hurricanes! Registration is free and will be limited to the first 500 participants and links to register will be made available about a week before the events.

To Learn more about the event:

Hurricanes At Home