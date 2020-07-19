Record high set in Norfolk on Sunday

Norfolk saw a record high temperature Sunday afternoon — 102 degrees, which beat the previous record from 1942 when the high temperature was set at 101 degrees.



High Temperatures today

The last time we had temperatures this hot in Norfolk was eight years ago on July 8, 2012. Tomorrow, it looks like we will see temperatures reach 100 degrees again. In addition, the high humidity will give us a heat index of between 110 and 115 degrees tomorrow.

Extreme heat continues Monday

Temperatures will be in the upper 90s on Tuesday. That day, we will have a better chance for widespread thunderstorms. Stay cool and stay hydrated over the next couple of days!

Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson