Blog: Rain, Rain, Go Away…

Seriously, enough.

Five of the last seven days have featured some sort of precipitation, and only one of which provided abundant sunshine and that was nearly a week ago (Monday). I pride myself on being honest, so I’ll be honest, there isn’t much relief anytime soon either.

The chilly rain slowly tapers off through the night as that line of freezing rain inches to the north and west. Dangerous and icy conditions will prevail for locations to our north and west through Sunday morning. For us tonight, temperatures should remain above freezing, that being said some slick spots could still arise by dawn on Sunday.

Don’t expect much sun tomorrow, as we start cloudy and damp before more rain fills in by the afternoon and evening. And then again on Tuesday. And again at the end of the week.

Good grief.

Full forecast will be up on WAVY at 6 p.m. This will also be updated later this evening.

Stay stoked! – Meteorologist Steve Fundaro