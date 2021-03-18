Possible Tornado south of Windsor

Severe weather season is upon us and we're watching for the potential of strong to severe storms tonight. Most of the day has been cloudy but temperatures have really been warming up the past few hours. That adds to the energy in the atmosphere, and some of these storms could produce heavy rain, high winds and hail. The timing of the strong storms will likely be around sunset. Around 8-9PM there will be heavy rain moving through, but it will be a quick moving system. The threat of any flooding from rainfall is low. Tidal flooding could be a different story tomorrow, more on that in just a bit.

Most of the energy is concentrated in NE NC, and if we did see severe weather likely it'll be across NE NC and in the Southside. Much of the rain clears out around midnight.