Possible Tornado south of Windsor

Looking back at radar at 9:27 pm there are clues pointing to that a tornado did develop and quickly touched down along Rhodes Dr south of Windsor.
Looking at all three modes, especially the Storm Debris, it looks like there was a quick touchdown of a tornado. Storm damage from this area includes damage to a church, trees and possibly other buildings. Power lines are reported to be down in this area as well. On Friday, the National Weather Service may do further investigation on this, stay tuned for an update.
Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson