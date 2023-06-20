HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – We’ll need the umbrellas on standby for the remainder of the week as the soggy pattern develops across Hampton Roads. The slow moving area of low pressure and the fronts that accompany it will soak the region with beneficial rainfall.

Tuesday evening/Wednesday morning

Expect showers to move in tonight as the stationary front wiggles into the region. Temperatures should hold near 70° by dawn tomorrow.

Wednesday through Friday

On and off rain is expected throughout the day tomorrow with a breezy easterly wind, gusting to near 30+mph, which will pin our temperatures in the 70s. Rain will be heavy at times, leading to localized flooding in those low-lying flood prone areas. In addition, the midnight high tide and midday high tide tomorrow may cause some nuisance flooding in a few spots.

When the front lifts north through the region on Thursday, we’ll enter a very muggy and moist air mass. We’ll get several breaks in the rain, and even see a few breaks of sun, which will help our temperatures rebound in the 80s. Another round of scattered showers is likely by the afternoon and evening.

Scattered showers, a few heavy at times, will guide us into Friday as the southerly wind keeps things warm. There could be easily 2″+ of rainfall in the region by the end of the week. We’ll remain optimistic to get some dry time and sunshine by the weekend, but we can’t shake the rain chances completely.

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro