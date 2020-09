Over the last 2 days we have had a cool & breezy weather pattern. We will continue with this for a couple more days. A very strong area of high pressure is to our north. We also have a very strong hurricane Teddy well offshore. There is a stationary front well to our south.

Teddy is a large hurricane which is basically a strong area of low pressure. So between that and the high pressure zone there is a strong and persistent northeast wind here (from the northeast). These winds are blowing over a large swath of water. We call that fetch. So this effect has led to some minor to moderate tidal flooding in the region. Luckily the tide forecast has come down since Friday. So today we are expecting minor tidal flooding over most of the region. Here is the forecast for Sewell's Point: