The rain stuck around through much of Saturday, and we'll have a similar pattern for today as well. We have already been dealing with scattered showers but it will pick up again into this afternoon. It would've been nice to have 1 dry weekend day! Radar at 8:30AM is showing the bulk of the rain off to our south and west.

For the most part, the rain we have been seeing is light to moderate. But going into this afternoon there will be a few heavy downpours moving through.