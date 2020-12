If you were to ask me what the weather is like this week I think I would just respond with 'yes'. There is everything for everyone over the next seven days as Mother Nature is doing her best to please us all. This starts with an unseasonably warm weekend.

A warm air mass has moved into place, arriving not too long ago from the south. It's not here to stay, but definitely long enough for a few cups of coffee and a lengthy conversation. We're seeing that warm, moist air mass this morning with the coastal showers and low clouds. Don't let any of the precipitation deter you from the day, as it all will be departing the region by mid morning and things dry into the afternoon. We will be having a stubborn argument with the clouds for the majority of the day though, so don't expect too much sunshine, maybe a bit of it just before it sets this evening. The big story of the day and weekend; the temperatures.