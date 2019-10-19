Leftovers of Nestor bringing heavy rain and wind to Hampton Roads

Tropical Storm Nestor, which is now post-tropical is already much weaker than it was 24 hours ago. Now the storm is completely over land and is quickly moving towards our area. The rain will be starting early tomorrow morning. Here is the latest look at Future Trak:









The heaviest rain will be with us in the early morning. 7 AM – 11 AM. We could still see periods of heavy rain early in the afternoon as the storm begins to move over the Atlantic. During the afternoon, the wind speeds will increase.

Wind speeds will be in the 15-25 mph range, gusts could be near 40 mph.

The heavy rain, on top of the high winds could bring noticeable flooding around high tide on Sunday at 2:30. Right now, the forecast has us in the Minor Tidal Flooding level.

The following high tides on Monday should not cause an issue.

The rain should come to an end before 6 pm Sunday, then we will see mostly cloudy skies and windy conditions for a few hours into the evening. Monday will be dry, but we could see some rain on Tuesday.

Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson