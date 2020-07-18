Landspout spotted over Virginia Beach on Saturday

At 2:30 p.m. a landspout developed right behind Tallwood Elementary School near the intersection of Centerville Turnpike and Kempsville Rd.

Two pictures of the landspout

See the tube-like structure? That’s the signature look of a landspout, which is similar to a waterspout. Landspouts are a type of tornado that can cause injury by flying debris. There were no injuries or damage as the landspout briefly touched down over the Virginia Beach Landfill behind Tallwood Elementary School. When I talked to Jonathon, who took these pictures, he mentioned that mulch, plastic, and paper from the landfill were flying up in the landspout towards the cloud.

Map of landspout location

There was a thunderstorm nearby when it developed in the area. The key difference in a landspout is that the thunderstorm is not rotating and they can also form near the ground, then connect with the parent thunderstorm as it develops. Part of it’s updraft.

Once again, landspouts can be dangerous, there have been reports of other ones creating minor damage. If you see one, it’s best to seek shelter as flying debris, or simply the strong wind speed can cause injury.

Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson