Hurricane Lorenzo set a record!

Hurricane Lorenzo, at one point it was a Cat 5 hurricane with sustained winds of 160 mph. According to the National Hurricane Center, Lorenzo has set a record!

Lorenzo is now an extremely powerful category 5 hurricane. It is the strongest hurricane on record this far north and east in the Atlantic basin. pic.twitter.com/nUR5ugJws7 — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 29, 2019

We’ve been saying for days that Lorenzo is going to stay out in the Atlantic and will not affect us, however it will affect Ireland later this week, bringing wind and rain to the nation. It will not be a hurricane at that point. We will see a swell of decent surf arrive along our beaches for the work week.

Lorenzo is still huge, a diameter of nearly 850 miles

The waves have a long distance to travel

Because of that far distance, the waves will decay a bit and not be very big by the time they arrive. However, with a SW wind developing by Wednesday and warm temperatures scheduled, I’d still plan to paddle out. We don’t have long till wet suits are required.

Its a good week to practice your skills, or take a lesson if you’ve never surfed. For the OBX, the waves will be about 1 ft higher.

See you in the water!

Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson