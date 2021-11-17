How to see Friday’s Lunar Eclipse

A partial lunar eclipse is coming up, but this one will block almost all of the moon, so the effect should still be a dramatic sight, if we have clear skies.

Again the eclipse begins at 2:18 AM, Maximum eclipse is at 4:02 AM, then it will end at 5:47 AM. The best chances for clear skies will be our northern and western counties and cities.

The next total lunar eclipse is on May 16, 2022 that will be visible for our area. Remember next Total Solar Eclipse for the United States is April 8, 2024.



Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson