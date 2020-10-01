How to watch NASA’s rocket launch tonight from Wallops

NASA and Northrop Grumman plan to launch an Antares rocket towards the International Space Station at 9:38 p.m. If our skies are clear, you’ll want to get outside and watch this. It will be visible for everyone in our region if you have clear skies.

Launch Weather Near Wallops

It will be cool out — plus the mosquitoes will probably be wanting a late dinner so wear long sleeves!

For the Peninsula, look to the Northeast.
For the Southside, look NNE

If you want to see more about what is going up on this rocket, check this out Astronomy VLOG.

NASA Will also be live streaming the launch starting at 9 p.m. NASA TV.

Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson

