Rainbows form when light reflects through the water droplets.

The sun shines through the raindrop. As it does, it’s reflected back at a 42 degree angle, resulting in the colors that we associate with the rainbows.

Red, orange, yellow, blue, indigo and violet colors make up the rainbow.

A rainbow is actually not a bow – it’s an entire circle. However, due to the ground of the earth we only see part of it – making it appear as a bow.

Sometimes we can see a double rainbow if conditions are right. This second rainbow (aka a double rainbow) appears when the light is re-reflected through the water droplet. Instead of being at 42 degrees, it’s at 50 degrees, so it appears above the primary rainbow. The colors are also reversed on this second, top rainbow.