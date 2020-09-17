Heavy rain expected tonight, tidal flooding this weekend

The remnants of Sally will be moving through the area tonight bringing heavy rainfall to Tidewater. At the time of writing this update, we’ve seen around 0.25″ to 0.50″ of rainfall. This rain will be the heaviest overnight.

Future Trak at 1 AM

I believe we will see the heaviest rain fall across our area in the time-frame of 11pm tonight until about 5 AM Friday. After then, the rain will begin to taper off.

Rain forecast Friday 10 AM

We will still see rainfall across our area tomorrow off and on throughout the day. While the rain will be tapering off, we will see a strong north to northeast wind develop across Hampton Roads.

Tidal Flooding Forecast

We may begin to see tidal flooding starting Friday morning and for the next several high tide cycles going into our weekend ahead. This may be the case for much of the flood prone Hampton Roads communities.

Stay tuned for updates on the tides into the weekend ahead. Next week should be dry and cool with highs near 70 and lows near 60.

Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson