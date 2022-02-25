GOES-T weather satellite launches soon

On Tuesday, March 1st at 4:38 pm, NASA and NOAA will launch the third in a series of four next generation weather satellites into orbit. GOES-T, or GOES-18 as it will be known once it’s operational is the next in a series of satellites that provides higher definition data, at faster intervals and with more available products.

The GOES-T satellite is launching to replace GOES-S, which after launch encountered issues with one of it’s sensors. This has lead to the loss of data at certain times.



GOES-T was initially planned to launch as a backup for both GOES-R and GOES-S. However, due to the issues, it will now take over for GOES-S, which currently monitors the western United States and the Pacific Ocean.



GOES-R will remain in place observing the Atlantic Ocean and the eastern/central US.



Even though we’re on the east coast in Hampton Roads, GOES-T will provide us with valuable information. Often times, our weather systems start as energy that enters across the Pacific Ocean. By having more precise data in those regions, we can use the data for downstream forecasts- include better data into our weather models locally.