I ate lunch outside yesterday at a local park with some friends. Outdoors and distanced. It was Reaaaaalllly nice out. We had lots of sun with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. It was very dry with a light breeze. Today will only have some subtle differences. We still have a big area of high pressure to our west. With its current position it will provide us with a light east/southeast wind and partly cloudy skies today.

High temps will rise to the low 70s. The humidity is still low. Dew points are in the 40s and 50s. However, they will steadily increase over the next 24 hours up closer to 60. Basically, we'll start to filter in some more humid air off of the ocean due to the developing onshore breeze. By tonight the extra moisture will lead to mostly cloudy skies and some spotty showers. Then tomorrow we'll have the same. It will be far from a washout, but some spotty showers will be possible at just about any time of the day tomorrow. High temps will be in the low 70s with a light east-northeast breeze.