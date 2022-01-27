Explaining Nor’easters and Bomb Cyclones

You may have heard meteorologists say a system is “bombing out” or undergoing “bombogenesis.” It’s a term that gets thrown around a lot – especially in winter when areas of low pressure and nor’easters are more common.

The American Meteorological Society defines the term “bomb” as “an extratropical surface cyclone with a central pressure that falls on the average at least 1 mb h-1 for 24 hours.”

Simply put, it’s an area of low pressure that has a rapid pressure drop – at least 24 mb in 24 hours. This doesn’t have to happen slowly. It can happen in just a few hours if the conditions are right.

This happens due to the variation in temperatures that occur in the atmosphere. As the low develops along the coast, often times near the Gulf stream, the surface temperature is warmer. In the upper atmosphere, temperatures are much colder. This results in a baroclinic zone – where temperatures are different with height. The result, is a strengthening area of low pressure.

As these low pressure systems strengthen and the pressure drops, the wind field often strengths. This can cause higher gusts, and lead to increased tidal flooding.