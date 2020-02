Most areas this morning were in the upper 20s to low 30s, but with no precipitation in sight there won't be any snow. But it will be a cold and dry weekend ahead!

If you have any outdoor plans for this weekend, Sunday will be the warmer day! We'll have high temps in the mid 50s, which is a little above average for this time of the year. Not a bad weekend! But there is no rain all across the region, high pressure is in place.