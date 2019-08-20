Blog: Yup…Still Sizzling.

Yesterday was hot, humid and quiet. That is unless you lived in the middle of Virginia Beach. There were literally one or two thunderstorms in the region, and one of them socked Virginia Beach from Kempsville to near the Oceanfront.

If you looked at a zoomed out map, then you may have missed it on the radar. Here it was:

Isolated Strong Storm Yesterday

Everybody else just plain cooked. Temps rose to the mid-upper 90s. The heat index was up to around 105 with a few higher readings inland. Norfolk actually tied a record. The record high was first set in 1954. Yesterday we reached that reading of 96 degrees.

We had a lot of strong sunshine for most of the day.

Today there are a few more clouds. Plus, we’ll probably have a few more showers and storms in the region. So I’ve put the forecast high temps in the low-mid 90s with a few upper 90s inland. It won’t be enough of a difference to really notice from yesterday. So be sure to stay hydrated if you are outdoors for a long period of time. Take plenty of breaks in the shade or in the A.C. Skies will be partly cloudy.

We have a 30% chance for some showers and storms popping up this afternoon with a little higher chance in the early evening. Due to the high heat and humidity, we could have a couple of strong storms, but nothing widespread.

High pressure is off to our southeast, and we’ll have a light southwest wind today.

Regional Weather Map

Tomorrow, we’ll have similar weather. More highs in the 90s. More heat indices in the 100s. There will be some scattered showers and storms in the afternoon into the evening. The models show a cluster of showers and storms later in the day, but I’m a little dubious as there won’t be any big weather systems around. Having said that…here is what Future Trak shows for the late afternoon Wednesday.

Future Trak (Wednesday Afternoon)

We will still be hot and humid on Thursday. However, we’ll have a lot more clouds with scattered showers and storms. So highs will be closer to 90 degrees. Then the cooler air will finally arrive by Friday. Highs will be in the lower 80s. There will be more showers and storms though as the cold front slowly moves through the region. I doubt it will be a washout though. I’m still calling for highs in the upper 70s over the weekend. The GFS model is advertising those numbers. I may be a little overly optimistic for that much coolness in August, but I have underestimated it before. We’ll see.

The weather is pretty good for the ECSC, but the surf is pretty flat. Waves will be 1-2 feet today and tomorrow and that may be generous.

Hopefully, the waves will pick up later this week. Remember, you can get the latest surf forecast on surfline.com.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler