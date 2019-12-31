Blog: Wrapping up 2019 on a Sunny Note

After record breaking temperatures yesterday, we’re a lot cooler today but still above average! High temperatures today will be topping off in the upper 50s. And we’ll have plenty of sunshine. The weather is fairly quiet across the east coast with the exception to the NE which is dealing with a lot of snow!

Sat/Rad 9:30 AM

Taking a look back at all of the months throughout 2019, there was only 1 month that was below average! The rest of them were all above average. December’s number will change once the high temperature for today is recorded!

Monthly Temperature Departure from Normal

As far as rain, if we take the year as a whole it ended up pretty much on target for average. We had 46.18″ of rain and normal is 46.44″ but when we take at each month, there are a lot of extremes! With no rain across the region, these numbers are final for 2019.

Rain Departure From Normal

We start off 2020 with a blank slate! We’ll see what the new year holds.

-Meteorologist Casey Lehecka