Blog: Wintry Mess for the West, Mild for Us

Part of the West/ Midwest has been dealing with a wintry mess for days, and that trend continues this morning. Hard to believe that snow and ice are making it as far south as Texas and New Mexico!

Sat/ Rad Tuesday AM

The cold air has plunged down from Canada and that’s is making it brutally cold for many locations this morning! Compared to our 50s and 60s, I’d say we’re doing all right.

National Temps 9AM

At least we will not be dealing with a wintry mix any time soon! But we will be getting some rain for Thursday and Friday. This will all be associated with the remnants of Zeta. Last night it moved over the Yucatan Peninsula and lost some strength, became a tropical storm again and is now headed over the warm Gulf waters. It will likely regain strength into a category 1 hurricane before making landfall somewhere along the Louisiana/ Mississippi border.

NHC Track

The rain that we will see from Zeta won’t be a washout but there will be a few heavy downpours. The timing of this looks to be late morning Thursday into Friday afternoon. But the good news is, we’ll be drying out by Saturday for Halloween!

We’ll keep you updated on the timing of the rain and how much to expect! -Meteorologist Casey Lehecka