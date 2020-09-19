BLOG: Windy weekend with some tidal flooding

We will see strong winds all day long. These winds will be from the north at 10-20 mph with gusts around 30 mph. That wind will keep us cooler today. Highs will be in the 60s and lows tonight will be in the 50s again inland.

Weather pattern keeps the NNE wind.

That wind will also elevate our high tides over the next couple of days. Our high tides will be during the middle of the day and the middle of the night for the next several days. Here’s a look at the forecast for the Hampton Roads cities.

There may also be ocean over-wash for the southern OBX today and tomorrow. Wave heights could be 6-8 ft. The high tide for the OBX is 9 AM and 9 PM this weekend.

Tropical Storm Beta will stay in the Gulf of Mexico this weekend, moving towards Texas on Monday. Hurricane Teddy will move due north and stay out to sea. Tropical Storm Wilfred will fade away soon.

High temperatures will be in the upper 60s today and Sunday. We might see an afternoon sprinkle, but most of the area should be dry. Enjoy the cooler weather!

Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson