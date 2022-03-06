Blog: Windy & warm Monday, with rain showers on the way Monday night

Update: Warmth will hold for one more day before changes arrive, setting up an unsettled seven day forecast. We’ll start Monday morning in the 60s, even a bit muggy, as the southwest breeze will then kick into gear. Gusting over 30mph at times, it’ll be another windy day. But with more sunshine temperatures will easily breach 80°. Look for showers to move into the region well after dark, taking us into the late night hours and overnight into early Tuesday morning. Any precipitation should taper off before the sun comes up on Tuesday, with cooler conditions to follow. More rain on the way Wednesday & Thursday. More details below.

You know how this goes… enjoy it now, because we do have some changes ahead. We will cool back down Tuesday as a front comes in from the west late Monday night into Tuesday morning.

This front will produce strong to severe storms to our west, but we don’t expect any around here. Some showers are expected however late Monday evening, moving in around 7-11pm from west to east. A few of these showers will linger into Tuesday morning, before moving out by lunchtime. As the showers depart, the cooler air will come in. Highs on Tuesday will likely be set in the morning, with cooler temperatures in the afternoon, in the mid to upper 40s.

Wednesday into Thursday, cooler weather arrives and so does a few more opportunities for rain showers.

Overall, through the week, over 1″ of rain is possible cross the region. The heaviest amounts look to fall on Wednesday, when the most widespread showers are expected.

Hope you have a chance to get outside and enjoy some of the warmer temperatures today or tomorrow. Have a great end to the weekend and start of the work week!

