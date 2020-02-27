BLOG: Windy day ahead, but not very cold.

It’s a sign that the stronger sun is helping our temperatures today. If it was the middle of December, and we say the same wind, our highs would have likely been close to 40 degrees today. Because the sun is a big higher, we are going to be able to achieve highs near 50 today. That will make it pleasant this afternoon, but it will still be windy. Wind speeds will be in the 10 to 20 mph range today.

Wind Speeds today

Earlier this morning we had very strong wind gusts with the passing showers and cold front.

Wind gusts from earlier today

Tomorrow, we will still see wind speeds in the 10-15 mph range, likely from the southwest. That breeze will drop the wind chill to the 20s for the start of our Friday. The weekend ahead is looking clear and highs close to 50 degrees.

Enjoy your day!

Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson