Blog: Windy and Cool Saturday

After a cold front moved through the region, it is leaving us with windy and cold conditions for today! Brr. We do have some sunshine outside but that won’t help us to warm up at all today. We started off in the mid 40s this morning and we’ll only be in the mid to upper 40s this afternoon.

12 Hour Past Temperatures

High pressure is sitting overhead, so we will be dry for the weekend! If your plans include shopping, picking a Christmas tree, yard work or outdoor decorating it looks like Sunday will be better for that. The wind will be lighter and it will be a bit warmer as well.

Weekend Forecast

The next chance of rain returns overnight Sunday into Monday. So it will be on the soggy side to start off the work week.

Forecast Rain Monday Morning

Then we get a brief break from the rain Monday evening into Tuesday morning but another system then moves in Tuesday night that will give us rain through Wednesday morning.

Forecast Rain Tuesday Evening

The timing of this still could change so we will keep you updated!

-Meteorologist Casey Lehecka