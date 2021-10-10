Blog: Windy and Cloudy Weekend Continues

The same pattern that we have seen since Friday continues for the day ahead. Cloudy conditions are sticking around and we won’t see much (if any!) sunshine for the day ahead. Not everyone will see rain, but it will look like it could rain for much of the day.

Radar 8:20AM

The rain and clouds come from a coastal low that is sitting over the water. It is moving off to the north but continues to push showers in and that’s why this pattern will linger through Monday. We could see some sunshine this afternoon but the cloud cover continues for Monday.

Future Trak Monday

Rain totals have varied across the region, but it isn’t making up for the deficit we have seen over the past couple of weeks. Some areas have only seen a few tenths of an inch while others had over an inch of rain.

Rain Totals

Any additional rain that we see today and Monday will only total up to a few tenths of an inch.

Additional Rain Forecast

The other problem we will be dealing with is tidal flooding. We had minor tidal flooding yesterday but high tide today will be higher. It will be near the moderate level so if you live in an area that deals with tidal flooding, moving your car to higher ground would be a good idea.

Tidal Flooding

The high winds will stick around for today, so expect breezy conditions through the afternoon. We could see gusts up to 30 mph along the Outer Banks.

Wind Gust Forecast

We’ll be clearing out by Tuesday and seeing more sunshine through the middle of the week. We also will be warming up as the week goes on! Stay tuned for updates.

Enjoy the rest of the weekend! -Meteorologist Casey Lehecka