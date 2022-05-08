A wet, windy and overall just not very nice Sunday is expected this Mother’s Day for Hampton Roads and NE NC.

We will see a coastal low develop off our coastline, leading to cloudy skies with rain showers and light mist Sunday.

Expect some mist through the morning into the afternoon. By late evening and into the early overnight, we may see a bit of a break in the mist/light rain. Best chances of any precipitation will be at the coast.

Winds this afternoon will be gusty, with 30 mph gusts inland and some 40 to nearly 45 mph gusts along the coastline. There will be a decent drop in wind intensity as you make your way inland. Expect these breezy/windy conditions to continue through the overnight and into Monday.

In terms of tidal levels, we will see a prolonged period of tidal flooding. The afternoon high tide Sunday is expected to be around 6ft. That’s in the moderate flood category. Similar tidal levels are expected for Monday morning’s high tide and Monday afternoon.

Looking at this morning’s high tide, it came in just slightly higher than expected when the models were run around 1am. The forecast was revised to 5.2′ at 5am, but a few hours before the models were under estimating it a touch. Sure, not a significant difference of course but it’s worth noting as sometimes tides will come in lower than anticipated vs higher. So something to watch as we head into the afternoon tide cycle.

With the NE wind, we’ll expect to see lower tide levels on the western side of the Eastern Shore towards Accomack along the Chesapeake Bay. Expect higher levels on the lower side of the bay, including on the James and York Rivers. Same for the Elizabeth River and northern parts of Norfolk/VA Beach. Into NE NC, areas towards Duck are expected to see tidal flooding. You can view your local tide gauge here.

Some over wash of NC 12 may occur in a few spots along with beach erosion as well.

The low will slowly pull away from our region through Monday, but tides will continue to stay elevated even into Tuesday! Rain chances will be lower though.

Stay dry this weekend!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

