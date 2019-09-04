Blog: Wind, major tidal flooding coming from Dorian

Storm Impacts for Hampton Roads

Tonight is your last full night to get things secure. Tomorrow we will see light rain move in, so if you need to secure the patio furniture, or the grill, do it sooner than later. Also, now is the time to start thinking about the approaching high tide coming Friday afternoon.

Tide Forecast

Friday’s 4 p.m. high tide is now expected to be worse than the high tide we had during 2012’s Hurricane Sandy.

This high tide will still not be as bad as Irene or Isabel. If it verifies, it will be the 6th highest tide ever for Hampton Roads! The following high tide, around 4 a.m. Saturday, will be at minor tidal flooding levels.

If you live in an area where the street floods or has flooded from Sandy, move your car by Thursday night. The amount of rain we get Friday will make it difficult to get around as there could be localized street flooding.

Norfolk and Portsmouth are opening up city garages so you can safely store your vehicle.

OBX Forecast

The Outer Banks will see the worst of the storm, and severe flooding from the sound Friday night and going in to Saturday morning.

Power Outage Index

If you have a generator, make sure it’s gassed up (or fully charged if it’s electric). You will possibly need it Friday and going into the weekend.

The winds and rain will pick up Thursday night and Friday will be the worst day, as we will see the strongest winds and heaviest rain. Don, Jeremy, Casey and I will all be in during the next few days to keep you up to date.

Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson