Blog: Wind Dying Down, Clouds Roll In

We started off this morning with a lot of sunshine, but a low pressure system is moving back down the coast which is bringing clouds in from the north. We will see some sunshine here and there but it won’t last all day.

Water Vapor Imagery

High temperatures today will be a bit below average. With winds from the north, that will keep temps down a bit but rebounding nicely for the week ahead! More sunshine moves back in tomorrow and we’ll have high temps in the mid 60s. You can still head outside and get some sunshine!

Pollen levels are still on the high side, and that won’t be changing this weekend unfortunately. There won’t be any rain in the forecast through this weekend!

The other problem you might have this weekend if you live in an area that deals with tidal flooding, high tide is 7PM and it will be at the minor level. The high tide Saturday morning did have some increased water levels across the region and so I expect some areas to have that problem tonight as well.

Some rain moves back in through parts of the work week ahead, but it doesn’t look like a washout! We’ll also be warming up. We’ll keep you updated with any changes to the forecast!



-Meteorologist Casey Lehecka