BLOG: Wind continues tonight, major flooding possible tomorrow at high tide

Wind speeds have been strong throughout the day, and likely continuing overnight. So far today we have seen wind speeds in the 20-30 mph range but as you see on the chart, some gusts have been much stronger!

Peak Wind Gusts so far

The wind is piling up all of the water towards our coasting and right into the bay. This is going to give us a chance for a very high tide tomorrow at noon.

Tide Forecast for Hampton Roads

High tides for other locations.

The 10 AM high tide for the OBX could cause overwash for Hwy 12 near Rodanthe. Waves are expected to be close to 16 feet during the morning tomorrow!

By Sunday evening, our winds will start to slow down, after sunset we should see a northeast breeze around 15-25 mph and occasional gusts to 30 mph. The OBX could still see 40 mph gusts Sunday night. Monday is looking cloudy, and then we will see some clearing on Tuesday.

Surf Update

After weeks of no decent surf, Monday and Tuesday are looking good. Monday morning might still be a bit rough, but I expect the conditions will improve by the evening in VB, not likely for the OBX. Remember, the sun set is close to 4:55pm so take advantage of the surf before it gets dark. Tuesday AM looks good for Virginia Beach and Croatan, the OBX will also be looking good for Tuesday! Have fun!