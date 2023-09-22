The impacts of Tropical Storm Ophelia will be felt across our area tonight. Rain will increase through the overnight hours with heavy rain at times. We will also expect the wind to increase, with very gusty conditions overnight.

RAIN:

Rain showers will increase in coverage overnight. At times, heavy rain can be expected. The rain will be coming down heavy enough at times overnight that we could see some street flooding in poor drainage areas. Especially around high tide which is around 3 to 4 a.m.

We can’t rule out an isolated tornado overnight or Saturday morning with the bands of rain. Make sure you keep your phone on, charged and your sound on.

Rainfall totals will generally be around 2 to 4 inches with some amounts of 5 to 6 inches possible, mainly inland areas. That’s where the heavier rain may be focused on Saturday as the center pulls north. A flood watch is in effect for the region through Saturday.

WIND:

The winds will be something you notice overnight and Saturday. It will be quite gusty with gusts of 30 to 45 mph frequently across Hampton Roads and Eastern Virginia. I would not be surprised to see some higher gusts in Virginia Beach or in the Outer Banks. For Virginia Beach, a gust to 55 mph would not surprise me and in the Outer Banks, we could see some gusts to 60 mph.

TIDAL FLOODING:

The official forecast for Sewell’s Point is for 6.4 feet. I will say some guidance has us a little lower, with tides coming in just under or around 6 feet. So I wouldn’t be surprised if that happens, but either way, it looks like a solid moderate flood stage. That’ll cause some problems.

Below are some other high tide times and forecasts.

For the Outer Banks, keep in mind we’ll see some oceanside flooding tonight and then some soundside flooding Saturday afternoon. We could see a negative surge on parts of the Albemarle Sound towards Edenton as the wind blows the water out Saturday afternoon.

Saturday, things will improve throughout the day. I expect some morning rain, then things should improve as we head towards the evening hours. Sunday looks nice with just a spotty shower early and breezy conditions.

Overall, a windy, rainy night for most of us. If you live along a tidal creek or along the shoreline, make sure you watch the tides tonight. Move your cars!

