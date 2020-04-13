Blog: What’s next? And Storm Reports

The wind was howling, debris was flying and rain was pouring across the region this morning. The worst of it is over but the wind isn’t done, and there still could be more rain. The rain will be a bit more fragmented and not as heavy. I would expect this between 3-7PM across the region.

Radar at 2PM

Winds could still gust between 40-50 mph, but most gusts we’re seeing are between 30-40 right now.

Wind Gust Forecast

We had some intense wind gusts this morning though. Trees and power lines are down all across Hampton Roads and the clean up won’t be easy today with the wind. Here’s some of the reports we have seen across the region:

Wind Reports

Behind this will come a big change in temperatures. Highs today will be near 80 but tomorrow only near 60. So temps will be falling quickly tonight. Stay tuned for updates!

Temp Forecast

-Meteorologist Casey Lehecka