We did luck out over the last couple of days in terms of weather for the holidays. We had a lot of dry air and mild temperatures. We ended up in the upper 50s to low 60s for Christmas Day. It was nice weather to get out and try out the new bicycle or roller blades. However, today we are going to be wet for this first day of Kwanzaa and Boxing Day. We started off with a lot of rain this morning.

Rain This Morning

Luckily the models break up the rain later this morning. In fact, they don’t show too much rain during the afternoon locally.

Future Trak (This Afternoon)

The model may be a bit too rosy, but I do think the chance for rain will be much lower. There will probably be patches of drizzle along with isolated rain showers. We’ll be mostly cloudy through the day. There will be a light east wind. High temps will warm up again. They will rise to the upper 50s to low 60s with some cooler temps right near the shore.

Forecast Temps Today

High pressure is slowly pushing away from our region to the north. There is a cold front stalling out to our west. There is also a weak area of low pressure well to our south.

Regional Weather Map

So there will be a good amount of rain in the east with some snow over parts of the central U.S.

Today’s Travel Forecast

Tomorrow the front will edge a little closer to our area. Plus, the low will strengthen and move north. We’ll be cloudy with on and off rain showers. It’s possible that some heavy rain could fall for a bit.

Future Trak (Tuesday Afternoon)

The rain will cover a lot of the Mid Atlantic and Northeast.

GFS Model Tomorrow

High temps will be in the 60s tomorrow

Travel Forecast Tomorrow

There won’t be too many problems in other parts of the country, but a mix of rain and snow will move into St. Louis, and rain will move back onto the west coast.

Travel Forecast Tomorrow

The surface low will move out on Thursday, but an upper level low will linger overhead. We’ll be mostly cloudy with some isolated showers. High temps will be in the upper 50s. We’ll have a repeat on Friday. Our next cool down will arrive on Saturday. High temps will drop to the upper 40s.

We should dry out by New Year’s Eve, but we’ll have more detail in that part of the forecast in tomorrow’s weather blog.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler