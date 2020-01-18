BLOG: Weird temperatures this weekend, unmanned rocket test Sunday

The storm system which will bring us rainfall tonight will also give us a strange swing in temperatures over the next 24 hours. During the day, we are going to continue to warm up. Temps in Hampton Roads will be in the 40s around lunchtime, then in the low 50s this afternoon. Tonight will be even warmer.

The warmest part of the weekend is tonight.

A few cities may see 60 degrees at 2 AM tomorrow morning. The colder air settles back in during the day Sunday with temps in the 40s.

Throughout the afternoon and later tonight the wind will increase. We should see a south wind around 20 mph across our area. Tomorrow that wind will be from the west at 15-20 mph.

Now lets talk about the rain. From this storm system we are only going to see around 0.10″ to 0.25″ of rain, so not much. It should move in after sunset.



Rain moves in tonight.

The rain will be long gone tomorrow morning. We should see sunshine all day Sunday, and likely looking ahead to the upcoming week.

Astronomy Update

A quick update from SpaceX, they are planning on testing a unmanned Crew Dragon Capsule launch escape system Sunday morning. The Launch window is from 8AM to 12 PM. The upper level winds have been an issue, but keep an eye on their feed to see the launch. Rumor says the rocket will explode over the ocean as the capsule separates.

Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson