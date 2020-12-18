BLOG: Watching a chance for a wintry mix Christmas Day

Snow on Christmas Day? It’s a rare thing in Hampton Roads. The last time it snowed on Christmas was just 10 years ago. That was the beginning of the storm that brought us 13″ of snow! The last time we had more than 1″ on snow on Christmas was back in 1947.

Christmas Snow Stats

This year we are starting to see the models (GFS and ECMWF) agree that we are going to see a rain event on Christmas Eve and possibly a chance for snow Christmas Day.

Christmas Eve

Christmas Day

Here’s the takeaways right now, remember this storm is 6-7 days out in the future.

Medium Confidence

Chance for rain Thursday

Cold air moves in Friday and continues into the following weekend

Low or No Confidence

Thunderstorm Chances Thursday

Rain Amounts

Wind Speeds and Gusts

Snow Amounts

Timing when the rain starts, and when it mixes to snow.

That list is long for what I do not know yet…so stay tuned for updates!

Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson