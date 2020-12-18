BLOG: Watching a chance for a wintry mix Christmas Day

Snow on Christmas Day? It’s a rare thing in Hampton Roads. The last time it snowed on Christmas was just 10 years ago. That was the beginning of the storm that brought us 13″ of snow! The last time we had more than 1″ on snow on Christmas was back in 1947.
This year we are starting to see the models (GFS and ECMWF) agree that we are going to see a rain event on Christmas Eve and possibly a chance for snow Christmas Day.
Here’s the takeaways right now, remember this storm is 6-7 days out in the future.
Medium Confidence
- Chance for rain Thursday
- Cold air moves in Friday and continues into the following weekend
Low or No Confidence
- Thunderstorm Chances Thursday
- Rain Amounts
- Wind Speeds and Gusts
- Snow Amounts
- Timing when the rain starts, and when it mixes to snow.
That list is long for what I do not know yet…so stay tuned for updates!
Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson