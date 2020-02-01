Blog: Warmth Continues into February

Hard to believe we are already a month into 2020! January ended well above average. We had 22 days that were above the average mark and only 9 below average. The month ended 7.6 degrees above average.

But we’re starting off February on the same warm note. Today will be in the low 50s, then mid 50s for Sunday and then in the 60s and 70s for the week ahead! Certainly not the winter weather we would expect here in Hampton Roads.

If you’re heading out tomorrow to watch the Super Bowl, you won’t have any rain to deal with! Sunday will be the better day of the weekend, weather wise!

If you are hoping for some winter weather, this won’t be the week for you! It’s going to feel like a taste of spring in February. Have a good weekend!

-Meteorologist Casey Lehecka