Blog: Warming Up and Some Rain Ahead

Ahhh it’s the weekend! And we’re getting much warmer. But it also does come with some rain, UGH. We really don’t need any more as this month has already made it into the top 10 rainiest February’s. It could be top 5 by the time the month ends on Sunday but we’ll keep you updated on that. Showers will linger through this morning but we’ll be dry through much of the afternoon!

9AM Radar

Most areas had around half an inch of rain overnight! The bulk of the rain through the weekend will be through the northern half of the viewing area, between 0.5″-1″ of rain can be expected. Much of the southside and NE NC will only have a few tenths of an inch in addition to last nights rain.

RPM Rain Totals

We’ll have some rain Sunday morning but the bulk of that will be through the northern tier. Otherwise we’ll have a mostly cloudy sky for Saturday and Sunday, with a few peeks of sunshine!

We’re really warming up though, highs in the mid 60s today and 70s tomorrow! But the problem lies in exactly where this warm front will stall out. That will cause some dramatic differences across the region. We’ll keep you updated!

Enjoy your weekend! -Meteorologist Casey Lehecka