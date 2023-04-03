There isn’t much of an update since yesterday’s weather blog for rainfall totals. Over the last 10 days we have had some rain, but each time it rained there really wasn’t that much for amounts. Take a look:

Rainfall Last 10 Days

One thing I have updated is the rainfall deficit for the year so far. We are now down about 2.62″ for the year so far. We won’t have any rain today. High pressure is nearby, but it is sliding offshore.

Regional Weather Map

We’ll actually have a pretty nice day. We had some gorgeous shots on our tower cams this morning.

Tower Cam

We have a lot of dry air at the surface, but there is a little thin moisture coming in at the upper levels.

It should be a nice day weather-wise. Temps will rise to near 70 this afternoon.

Forecast Temps Today

There will be a light south wind. There may be a few gusts up to 20mph this afternoon, but the wind shouldn’t be too bad overall.

Tomorrow morning we’ll have more moisture in the area. Plus, there will be a weak area of low pressure to our south. This will give us a few rain showers in the morning.

Future Trak (Tuesday Morning)

However, as the low moves offshore in the afternoon that should take most of the showers with it. There may be a couple of stray showers lingering into the evening, but the chance for seeing any rain will be very low. That’s important as the Norfolk Tides home opener is tomorrow evening.

During the day high temps will rise to the upper 70s. We’ll be in the mid 70s during the evening.

Forecast Temps Tomorrow

We’ll have even warmer temps on Wednesday with partly cloudy skies. Highs will be near 80 degrees. By Thursday we’ll have a decent chance for some rain. Scattered rain showers and a few storms will be possible ahead of a cold front. The front won’t arrive until Thursday night. So temps will be able to warm up to near 80 again. We’ll cool down on Friday to the low 60s. I’ll have more on that time frame in tomorrow’s weather blog.

One last thing…Pollen levels are high today. It will be a rough day for allergy sufferers.

Pollen Forecast

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler