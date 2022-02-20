Blog: Warmer, wet & unsettled weather this week

Update: A warmer air mass will quickly move into the region Monday – setting up a warm & unsettled stretch of weather this week. It’ll be chilly come dawn Monday, but the afternoon will feature temperatures in the 60s and plenty of sun. Get out and enjoy! The southwest breeze picks up, becoming blustery Tuesday afternoon, helping bring highs close to 70°. Clouds increase by Tuesday, though, and there could be a few isolated showers (particularly in the morning). A front will then drape across the region Wednesday, bringing a solid shot at scattered showers. Cooler air squeezes in with another round of showers Thursday, before another front sweeps through the area on Friday. So anticipate three rounds of rain this week, Wednesday, Thursday & Friday. No washouts are expected, but have the umbrellas with you!

More details below.

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro

You may have noticed the air feels dry recently – maybe your lips/skin has felt it too. The dewpoint, a measure of how much moisture is in the air has been pretty low. For Sunday, dewpoints will be in the teens. That’s some very dry air! Notice though that dewpoints start to increase as we go through the week. This occurs as extra moisture moves into the area, helping to increase our rain chances.

An unsettled weather pattern develops this week with daily opportunities for rain across the region. Now, not everyone will see rain every day all day long, but we’ll see some on and off rainfall chances. Let’s talk about when that’s most likely.

As you look at the regional maps, you can see how some of the heaviest rain will be west of us across KY, TN and the nearby states. There, 3-5″ of rain is possible along with some flooding. Here, we’re not expecting that much rain. In fact, our rainfall totals look to be around 1″ through the week, with a little less in some spots.

The rain will come in waves, with some of the highest rain chances on Wed and then again late Thursday into Thu night. Timing is subject to change as these areas of low pressure develop and move through the area, so check back through the week for the latest rainfall timing.



Thankfully, rain will not impact the Daytona 500 today which kicks off just after 2:30. You can watch the race on FOX 43. Do you have a favorite driver? Who do you think will win? Let me know on Facebook and Twitter.

Hope you have a great end of the weekend!