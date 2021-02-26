Blog: Warmer Weekend With Some Rain

If you’ve been wanting some warmer weather the good news is we’ll have that for the weekend but it also comes with some rain. Especially tonight into Saturday morning! The heaviest of the rain will be through the overnight hours and coming to an end Saturday morning.

FutureTrak 7:30AM

We’ll see rain wrapping up around lunch time and the afternoon will be mainly dry but there will still be some clouds sticking around. Maybe a few peeks of sunshine! Above average temperatures though in the mid 60s.

Rain totals are looking lower now, between 0.5″-1″ total. So it won’t be a washout!

Euro Rainfall Totals

But the month of February has already been extremely rainy. Add this to already high totals this month! If we get 0.75″ of rain through Sunday, we’ll be in the top 5 for wettest February’s on record.

Rain Records February

Here’s to hoping a drier March is in store! Have a great weekend!

-Meteorologist Casey Lehecka