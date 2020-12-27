BLOG: Warmer weather Monday, late week storms possible

We had high temperatures in the upper 40s this Sunday, our Monday looks to be a little warmer with a high near 52 in the afternoon with partly cloudy skies. The wind from the southwest should help us to see 50s tomorrow. It’ll only last a day however, because a passing cold front Monday night will drop our highs to the mid 40s Tuesday.

Current weather pattern

The long range models have broken up the storm system coming in for Thursday and Friday, what that means for us is that it may not be as strong of a cold front. That may also mean we will have just rain, or a few thunderstorms, and may not have a strong chance for severe weather. Remember, these are just the early trends so we’ll have to wait till the storm develops, likely Wednesday in the Midwest.

Future Trak Wednesday

Future Trak Thursday

Right now I’m keeping the chance for rain low, only 30% coverage for our area Thursday. If the warm front developing the rain sags a bit more south we might see a rainy day, and temperatures in the 50s.

Friday the front should be moving in and the rain will be more widespread. Because the temperatures will be in the upper 60s, thunderstorms are possible.

Stay tuned for the New Year’s Eve/Day storm system. Have a good week!

Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson