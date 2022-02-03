Blog: Warmer today, enjoy it while you can!

Today across the area we’ll see warmer temperatures with highs reaching into the 60s. Enjoy the warmth because it won’t last too long – by the weekend – big changes are on the way!

This morning we’re starting off with a few areas of fog, but it’s not as dense as it was on Wednesday. We don’t expect as much fog today either.

Surface Map

Here’s how things are going to unfold. As you look at the surface map, to our west, a powerful and dynamic weather system is marching east. Numerous winter weather alerts are in effect for snow and ice. Parts of that region are under Winter Storm Warnings, and they could see up to a foot of snow. Some areas under the Ice Storm Warning could see icing heavy enough to bring down power lines. A messy situation – and not good if you have to travel out there!

Winter Weather Alerts to our west

This front will make it into our area tomorrow – but we won’t see any snow. It will be too warm this time around for any significant snow chances in our area. Instead, we’ll see rain showers through much of the day Friday.

The heaviest rain will move in during the afternoon – with some downpours possible across NE NC. Can’t rule out a rumble of thunder in the Outer Banks. Rain will last through the late evening, before tapering off as we head into Friday night. As the colder air moves it, it’s possible we end as a brief period of snow/sleet or a wintry mix but no accumulation is expected. Rainfall totals look to be around a half of an inch to one inch of rain. Hard to believe we were in a drought as we started 2022!

Enjoy the warmth on Thursday and Friday. Once the front moves in, temperatures will start to drop and by the weekend we’ll see highs in the 30s and 40s again. Our average temperature this time of the year is 51°F, so the weekend through Monday will be below average but the good news is at least there’s no snow this weekend!

Have a great Thursday!

Meteorologists Jeremy Wheeler and Ricky Matthews