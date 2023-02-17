Well, we didn’t tie nor break the temperature record yesterday. We missed it by 1 degree (76).

High Temps Yesterday

However, it was way above the average for this time of year (low-mid 50s).

We are going to have one more warm day before a brief cold snap. Then warm air will return fast.

Today we are in the warm zone. High pressure is offshore. There is a warm front to our north with a strong cold front to the west.

Regional Weather Map

If you look at the above map you’ll notice that the rain is out ahead of the cold front. So we’ll be warm and wet for a good stretch of the day, but the cool down won’t arrive until late in the day.

Temps started in the 60s this morning. We’ll likely get to near 70 degrees by midday. Then Temps will fall to the 50s during the afternoon.

Express Forecast

A big area of rain will slide into the region by the late morning. Rain will be widespread around midday. We’ll keep lots of rain in the area until the late afternoon.

Future Trak (Late Morning)

Future Trak (This Afternoon)

A few showers may linger through the evening commute, but the coverage should at least decrease. Most of the precip will be light to moderate rain showers. There could be some isolated downpours. There might also be a few thunderstorms during the afternoon.

Winds will gust out of the southwest this morning up to 30mph. Then winds will be out of the northwest this afternoon.

Wind Gust Forecast

We’ll dry out and clear out tonight. Low temps will drop to the low-mid 30s.

Forecast Temps Saturday Morning

We’ll have lots of sunshine tomorrow as the cold front sinks to our south. High temps will only be in the upper 40s to near 50.

Temps Forecast (Saturday Afternoon)

We’ll have a steady north breeze. it will be dry Saturday evening if you plan to do the post-Valentine’s Day dinner, but it will be chilly.

Warm air bounces back quickly. So we’ll jump to the upper 50s by Sunday afternoon. We’ll be partly cloudy. It should be very nice out! Then we’ll warm up even more by Monday. High temps will be in the mid-upper 60s. This is good news as it is President’s Day.

It looks like we’ll be warm next week with highs in the 60s and 70s. We’ll have more details on next week’s weather in the weekend weather blogs.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler