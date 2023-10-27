Yesterday most of the region ended up near 80 degrees. It was a nice day, but it was unseasonably warm. (Average high temps this time of year are in the upper 60s). We are going to continue with the warm temperatures today. Highs will be in the low 80s this afternoon.

Forecast Temps Today

We have an area of high pressure just offshore. This will provide a lot of sunshine.

Regional Weather Map

Dew points are in the 50s. So it is still fairly dry outside. We’ll continue with this same type of weather through the weekend into Monday. High temps will be in the low 80s.

Temperature Trend

By Tuesday a cold front will be dropping south through the region. The front will probably move through early Tuesday morning. However, a big upper level trough will sweep in behind it. Plus, the front may slow down a bit. This means that there may be some scattered showers during the day, and they could continue into the evening. This is what the GFS model shows for Tuesday evening.

GFS Model Tuesday Evening

There is no doubt that it will be cooler. High temps are forecast to be in the low 60s during the day with 50s in the evening. With the slower forecast for the front, at least the winds don’t look as bad. Maybe it will be breezy but not windy. There is still time for the forecast to update.

Speaking of updates. Tammy is still a post-tropical low. However, later today or tomorrow it may re-develop into a tropical system.

Tropical Weather Outlook

Update: Tammy has become a tropical storm again. Here is the latest track:

Track Of Tammy

Regardless, Bermuda is expected to get some rain and wind from the low. There is also a tropical disturbance in the southern Caribbean. It has a low chance of formation, but it will be moving north. So will keep an eye on it over the weekend.

Meanwhile they will be doing more recovery and major cleanup today in Acapulco after hurricane Otis. The death toll has been rising as officials sort through the damage. The area has taken a hard blow from a major hurricane (and an earthquake). Here is an article with a recent update: Acapulco damage from Otis.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler