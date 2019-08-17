BLOG: Warm Saturday, Rain Possible Sunday

Sun/Cloud mixture this morning.

The weather is quiet and calm this morning. Our view from our Surfline.com camera at the 15th Street Pier treated visitors with a pretty sunrise. We should see more sunshine break through the clouds later today. Highs will climb to the upper 80s this afternoon. This afternoon we could see a few isolated thunderstorms develop across Hampton Roads and the Eastern Shore. I am not expecting severe weather today, but if we do see rain there could be some thunder and lightning and a brief downpour.

Looking at the big picture, I am also watching a developing storm near Florida.

System To Watch

The National Hurricane Center has a small area of interest in Northern Florida which could be our weather maker for Sunday.

Sunday Storm Impacts

While I do not expect a tropical storm or hurricane to form, we will get some of the characteristics of a tropical based storm. This will mean a chance for heavy rain and high humidity. The winds will also create choppy conditions in the ocean. Today is your best beach day because tomorrow the ocean will be more like a washing machine with bigger waves and higher threats for rip currents.

Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson