Blog: Warm for Now, but Cold is in Sight

You don’t need a meteorologist to tell you that January has been a WARM month, almost every day has been above average. It certainly has not felt like winter! But that will be changing this weekend into early next week.

January High Temperatures

We’ll be mostly dry for today and the clouds will be clearing out as we head into this afternoon! Finally some sunshine is moving back in. Still going to be warm today and tomorrow.

Radar at 8AM

Have you been looking for any sign of winter weather? Well, I have some good news for you! It will be much cooler on Friday, with highs around 40. It will be a little warmer for the weekend but then the bitterly cold air will set in early next week.

Future Trak Forecast Monday AM

I know there has been talk of a possible *wintry mix* with the cold air from one of the forecast models, this doesn’t look like it will pan out. That wintry mix will stay out of our area. We’ll have to keep waiting for our first snow of the season!

Have a good Wednesday! -Meteorologist Casey Lehecka