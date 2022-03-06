Blog: Warm and Breezy Sunday and Monday, rain showers arrive this week

The good news: We will be quite warm this afternoon with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 in some inland spots.

The bad news: It’ll be quite breezy, with gusts up to 30 mph!

Sunday and Monday will feature very warm temperatures aided by a southwest wind that at times could gust as high as 30 to 35 mph.

The record high for Sunday and Monday is 84°F for Norfolk. I don’t think we’ll quite hit that, but we’ll be close. Compare the temperatures to our average which is 57°F and it’ll certainly feel very warm.

You know how this goes… enjoy it now, because we do have some changes ahead. We will cool back down Tuesday as a front comes in from the west late Monday night into Tuesday morning.

This front will produce strong to severe storms to our west, but we don’t expect any around here. Some showers are expected however late Monday evening, moving in around 7-11pm from west to east. A few of these showers will linger into Tuesday morning, before moving out by lunchtime. As the showers depart, the cooler air will come in. Highs on Tuesday will likely be set in the morning, with cooler temperatures in the afternoon, in the mid to upper 40s.

Wednesday into Thursday, cooler weather arrives and so does a few more opportunities for rain showers.

Overall, through the week, over 1″ of rain is possible cross the region. The heaviest amounts look to fall on Wednesday, when the most widespread showers are expected.

Hope you have a chance to get outside and enjoy some of the warmer temperatures today or tomorrow. Have a great end to the weekend and start of the work week!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

